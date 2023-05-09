Northern Ont. man receives rare sentence after pleading guilty to mischief

A northern Ontario man who was charged with voyeurism and mischief after his ex-wife found a secret hard drive with intimate images and videos that he had taken of her has received a rare sentence.

The man received an absolute discharge in an online hearing Monday following a joint submission between the defence and Crown after pleading guilty to one count of mischief and having the four counts of voyeurism withdrawn.

In the agreed statement of facts read in court, the couple were married for nearly 20 years and he would often make video and audio recordings of his family, sometimes while his phone was in his pocket.

The couple separated in 2018, but they continued to live together in the same house with their children.

After the separation, the woman found a hard drive with videos and photos of herself in various stages of undress, close-range intimate images and videos of them having sex.

She was concerned that some of the recordings were made without her knowledge and that he may have shared them.

A video of her mother in her bra and underwear getting undressed was also discovered, which the defence said was "clearly made inadvertently."

The court heard that the accused did not share any of the images or videos nor have any ill will toward the victim and never intended to share them with her. He also said the recordings stopped once the couple was separated.

When he was charged in 2019, police seized a computer, phone and external hard drive and he moved out of the family home with the children.

The absolute discharge will remain on the man's criminal record for one year only, but he will have no conviction registered.

He must keep the peace, be of good behaviour, not contact the victim unless required through legal counsel and enter a one-year $500 peace bond with no deposit or surety.

The devices seized by police in the case have been forfeited.

A publication ban imposed by the court restricts CTV News from publishing any details that could identify the victim or accused.