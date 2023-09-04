Northern Ont. man stopped with fake ID, counterfeit money, drugs

A 34-year-old man from Hearst is facing multiple charges, including possession of counterfeit money, following a recent traffic stop, police say.

On Aug. 28 at about 9 a.m. a member of the Ontario Provincial Police’s James Bay detachment initiated a traffic stop on 15th Street in Hearst.

“The driver provided the officer with a false verbal identification,” said police in a news release.

“Police observed cannabis in the vehicle and in a subsequent search police located a large quantity of counterfeit Canadian currency, a small amount of suspected methamphetamine and unmarked cigarettes.”

As a result of the search and subsequent investigation, the driver was charged with failing to identify self, impersonation with intent to avoid arrest or obstruct justice, possession of counterfeit money, possession of a Schedule I (methamphetamine), possession of unmarked cigarettes, driving with cannabis readily available, two counts of driving while suspended, driving without insurance and obstructing a peace officer.

To protect yourself, the Bank of Canada has information on detecting fake money on thier website.

The accused was released and is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 4 to answer to the charges.

None of the accusations has been proven in court.

This incident happened only a week after a North Bay man was arrested with counterfeit currency.