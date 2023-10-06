Northern Ont. mom wants answers after autistic child left alone with deceased father

The Sault Ste. Marie mother of an autistic, non-verbal child who was left alone with her deceased father is searching for answers.

Sheri Syrette-Stuckenbrock is specifically questioning the process schools follow regarding notification calls to parents when children don't show up for class.

Syrette-Stuckenbrock had shared custody of eight-year-old Tillie with her ex-partner, Jeff.

Stuckenbrock said Tillie was at her father's home on the morning of Sept, 15 when he suddenly died.

She tried to call him later that day, unaware of what had happened, when Tillie answered the phone.

"She just kept saying 'daddy,'" said a distraught Stuckenbrock.

"I asked, 'where's daddy?' And she said, 'daddy.' And the phone went dead."

After unsuccessfully attempting to reconnect with Tillie, Stuckenbrock called police, who arrived at the residence and found Tillie's father.

Tillie attends H.M. Robbins School and is normally brought to school in a taxi. Stuckenbrock said the driver noticed something was wrong, but was unable to leave the cab because there were other children in the vehicle.

However, she said the cab company notified the school.

"The school was made aware that Tillie was in the window and something wasn't right and they needed to check on her, and nobody did," said Stuckenbrock.

"She was left with him for around 10 to 12 hours."

Stuckenbrock said when Tillie didn't show up for class, the school called her father – but not her mother.

"I've always gotten a phone call, Jeff and I both, when our kids weren't at school," she said.

"I never got one, so I just assumed she was at school all day. I had no idea -- nothing was wrong, nobody called."

Tillie's grandmother, Shirley Syrette, said she can't understand why the school didn't move down the contact list until they could reach someone.

"(It) is not that big of a deal for them to call, when they don't get an answer from the first parent, the second parent, or the grandparent or whoever, it's not that hard," Syrette said.

The Algoma District School Board said in order to maintain student confidentiality and privacy, they are unable to comment – other than to say an investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Stuckenbrock said she doesn't want a similar situation happening to anyone else.

"There are so many vulnerable kids like Tillie who don't know how to ask for help, who don't know when something's wrong, who don't know what to do in an emergency."