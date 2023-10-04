Northern Ont. motorcyclist killed in crash on Highway 17 near the Sault
A 68-year-old man driving a motorcycle was killed in a crash with a pickup truck on Highway 17 north of Sault Ste. Marie on Tuesday morning, police say.
Emergency crews were called to the intersection of Highway 552 and Highway 17 in Fenwick Township, about 30 kilometres north of the Sault, shortly after 11:30 a.m. Oct. 3, Ontario Provincial Police said in a news release.
Both highways were closed in both directions for a little more than four hours.
"The 68-year-old motorcycle driver from Wawa was pronounced deceased at the scene," OPP said.
- Download the CTV News app now and get local alerts on your device
- Get local breaking news and updates sent to your email inbox
- Want more local news? Check out the Sault Ste. Marie page
OPP Const. Bev Gauthier told CTV News in an email no others were injured in the collision.
No word on the cause of the crash or if there are any charges pending, as the investigation is continuing.
CTVNewsNorthernOntario.ca will continue to follow the story and provide updates as they become available.
Last month, a Sault Ste. Marie police officer was killed in a crash on his motorcycle while driving home from work.
-
Long-necked marine reptile from 80 million years ago to become B.C.'s fossil emblemA large, fierce-looking marine reptile with huge teeth that swam 80 million years ago in waters over what is now Vancouver Island could soon be British Columbia's fossil emblem after a five-year recognition effort by local paleontology enthusiasts.
-
Office staff say Surrey-based cleaning company Scrubbi has shut downWhen Scrubbi operations clerk Harley Thompson got a text Tuesday morning saying the Surrey-based house cleaning company was shutting down, he wasn’t surprised.
-
City expects Edmonton homeless population to have 'sufficient shelter' spaces for upcoming winterAn update on shelter spaces for homeless people in Edmonton has left city councillors feeling hopeful that the coming winter will see spots open for each vulnerable person.
-
-
‘This is an abuse of power’: Saint John councillors say suspensions due to support of striking city employeesSaint John city councillors Joanna Killen and Brent Harris say they’re facing “punishment” for their support of city hall employees on strike.
-
Crews battle large barn fire in MississaugaCrews are responding to a large fire that has broken out at a barn in Mississauga.
-
Post-secondary enrolment on the rise in LethbridgeAfter a decline in enrolment due to the COVID-19 pandemic and its related restrictions, students appear to be headed back to the classroom.
-
'Women are sacred': N.B. community honours murdered teenMembers from the Esgenoopetitj First Nation in New Brunswick marched to a monument site Wednesday morning to remember one of their own.
-
Evacuated Moose Jaw apartment was home to more than 40 peopleAn apartment building in Moose Jaw that was evacuated earlier this week after the discovery of several dangerous living conditions was home to more than 40 people.