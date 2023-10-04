Northern Ont. motorcyclist killed in crash on Highway 17 near the Sault

A 68-year-old man driving a motorcycle was killed in a crash with a pickup truck on Highway 17 north of Sault Ste. Marie on Tuesday morning, police say.

Emergency crews were called to the intersection of Highway 552 and Highway 17 in Fenwick Township, about 30 kilometres north of the Sault, shortly after 11:30 a.m. Oct. 3, Ontario Provincial Police said in a news release.

Both highways were closed in both directions for a little more than four hours.

"The 68-year-old motorcycle driver from Wawa was pronounced deceased at the scene," OPP said.

OPP Const. Bev Gauthier told CTV News in an email no others were injured in the collision.

No word on the cause of the crash or if there are any charges pending, as the investigation is continuing.

Last month, a Sault Ste. Marie police officer was killed in a crash on his motorcycle while driving home from work.