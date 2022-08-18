Northern Ont. MPP begs province to stop the closure remote community's only health care option

With another small northern Ontario community set to lose its only health care provider at the end of the month, Nickel Belt MPP France Gelinas is begging the province for help.

Gelinas -- who serves as the province's health critic -- asked the Ford government at Queen's Park Wednesday to ensure the nursing station in Gogama will not have to close on Sept. 1 due to lack of funding.

"Gogama is a small, isolated community. Residents rely on the nursing station as their only access to health care. Sept. 1 is fast approaching, Speaker. Can the minister reassure the people of Gogama that they will not find themselves without any health care services at the end of the month," Gelinas said in the Legislature on Wednesday.

The small northern Ontario community has a population of fewer than 300 people and is located more than 100 kilometres south of Timmins and nearly 200 kilometres north of Sudbury.

"That is something that we've focused on. It is something that the minister of colleges and universities has also focused on. The premier mentioned how we are starting to ensure that tuition is, and those loans that our nurses take will be covered if they serve in those areas that are underserviced," Ontario House Leader Paul Calandra said in response.

"So, look, the member knows full well, Mr. Speaker, that it is our responsibility, it is the responsibility of the Government of Ontario, all parliamentarians, to make sure that everybody has access to the top-notch, quality health care service that they pay for through their taxes Mr. Speaker."

Ontario Premier Doug Ford also weighed in on this issue and said he wants the federal government to pay a greater share of health care funding to the province.

He said Ottawa currently pays 22 per cent and he wants that figure raised to 35 per cent.

Find the Gogama Nursing Station petition here.