Northern Ont. neighbours commemorate Remembrance Day with flag display

A group of neighbours in East Ferris are commemorating Remembrance Day and Veterans' Week in a unique way.

They're flying flags outside of their homes along the quiet countryside Nosbonsing Park Road. These flags are a sign of remembrance.

"It's important to remember the sacrifices people make and appreciate that," said neighbours Bill and Barbara Ramore.

Bob Guillemette flies two flags by his driveway. It was his and his wife's idea during the COVID-19 pandemic as a way of raising money for the Royal Canadian Legion.

The couple ordered the flags and flagpoles and sold them to their neighbours.

"The veterans are the veterans. They'll keep going forever. We need to recognize them and it's something more people need to be cognizant of," said Guillemette.

"It's a small thing we can do."

The initiative raised more than $500 that inaugural year and the money went back to the legion in Callander.

"To help them with medical needs, wheelchairs, dentures and whatever they required," said Royal Canadian Legion Branch #445 President Ron Devost.

More than 30 flags are flying along the road. Many of the neighbours who fly them have ties to the military. Some have served in the Canadian Armed Forces while others have family who fought in the Second World War.

"Joyce, my wife, her dad was an ex-RAF (Royal Air Force) member. It was obvious we would get an RAF flag," said neighbour Rob Effinger.

The Ramores both have fathers who served in the Canadian military.

"(Bill's) dad was an engineer in the war and my dad was in the navy," said Barbara Ramore.

Guillemette said visitors often drive up and down the road to get a glimpse of the comparative decorations.

"The younger generation is not remembering as much," he said.

"Even though they are serving and we forget about the youngest veterans as well."

Proving remembrance can comes in all ways from pinning poppies to coats to flying simple flags from the property.