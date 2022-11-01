Northern Ont. OPP officer charged with breach of trust, soliciting sexual services

A 50-year-old constable with the Ontario Provincial Police in Kenora has been charged following a complaint about inappropriate behaviour while off duty last year.

Allegations were made in October 2021 in relation to the conduct of Const. James Clark involving another adult, OPP said in a news release Tuesday.

The OPP criminal investigation branch was launched in November 2021 and the accused now, a year later, has been charged with breach of trust and obtaining sexual services for consideration.

He has been with the OPP for 20 years and has been assigned to court services-related duties from the Kenora detachment since 2015, police said.

"He is currently on leave," OPP added.

The allegations have not been proven in court.

Clark was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Kenora at a later date that was not provided by OPP.