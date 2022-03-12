Northern Ont. pharmacy brings magic to young Harry Potter fans

In Powassan, young fans of the Harry Potter series got to have some wizard-themed fun at a local pharmacy this week.

The owners of Powassan Drug Mart decorated the store as part of 'Harry Potter Week' to bring some magic to the kids in the community.

The store has been doing activities all week and is culminating Saturday with costume day, where kids could come dressed up and take part in a scavenger hunt inside the store.

Inspired by the staff’s love of all things Harry Potter and the need to bring more joy into the young fans' lives, throughout the week, the staff has been decorating the store with objects from all seven Harry Potter novels and eight films.

"We expect a lot from our children, to adjust to school, no school, socialization, no socialization, masks, the masks, mask debate, and now we add the Ukraine war and there’s a whole lot of stress," said front of store manager Wendy Carrothers.

When they arrived, the young "witches and wizards" are sorted into their 'Hogwarts House' --either Gryffindor, Hufflepuff, Ravenclaw or Slytherin -- and find magical objects or characters around the store.

"I like watching the characters cast spells," said fan Michael Patreau.

It’s the adventures, characters and magical objects that draw people to the series.

"I like the invisibility cloaks because Harry Potter can go invisible," said young fan Charlie Mitchell.

Young fan Annika Patreau was dressed up in her Hogwarts robes when she entered the shop.

"Hermione is my favourite character because she’s smart," she said.

The series has become very popular and there’s a new prequel movie scheduled to play in theatres next month, Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore.

"I like the movies because they’re kind of mysterious," said fan Lily Oshell.

Fan Michael Patreau enjoys watching the Quidditch matches, the wizarding sport where the characters fly on broomsticks.

"The movies are entertaining and they get to ride the brooms," he smiled.

The store has more plans in the works to decorate the store after other popular series.

"We need some magic in the world," Carrothers said.