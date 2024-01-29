Northern Ont. pizza shop’s 'unforeseen circumcisions' typo goes viral

A Pizza Hut location in northern Ontario has gone viral not for its pizza or specials but rather for an unfortunate typo.

Autocorrect and typos have become commonplace in the business world in signs, emails and advertisements, but in an age of social media, they rarely go unnoticed.

Last week, the Pizza Hut location in Timmins, Ont. closed its doors at the last minute and posted a sign about "unforeseen circumcisions" on the door – yes, that is what the sign read.

Photos of the sign were shared across local Facebook groups and quickly spread across all social media platforms from there.

An X user with more than 60,000 followers, @adamgreattweet, shared a copy of the photo with the caption ‘The perfect typo doesn’t exi-.‘

The perfect typo doesn’t exi- pic.twitter.com/fClorCbUjv

American actor and activist George Takei then tweeted a screenshot of Adam’s tweet with the caption ‘Typos are my worst enema!’

Typos are my worst enema! pic.twitter.com/U4G40NTpDO

Takei’s tweet has been viewed almost 85,000 times at the time of this publication and shared hundreds more.

Locally, the restaurant franchise had a ‘good sense of humour’ about the situation and joined in on the joke with a new sign and a customer deal on Jan. 24.

"In light of recent CIRCUMSTANCES," Pizza Hut wrote on the new sign Jan. 24, adding "no tip required."

“We at Pizza Hut appreciate all our loyal customers,” said the location’s general manager Marc Girard on social media.

“And how your (sic) having fun with our little mishap yesterday – damm auto correct.”

Even the local hospital’s charitable foundation found a way to ‘cash in’ on the gag, as the deadline for the Timmins and District Hospital Foundation 50/50 draw was approaching.

"Hey Timmins Pizza Hut … stick to Pizza, we’ll handle the circumcisions," the organization wrote on its Facebook page on Thursday, with its own spin on the original photo.

Judging by the comments on the social media posts related to the 'unforeseen circumcisions' typo, the simple mistake amused hundreds, if not thousands of people.