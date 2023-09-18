Northern Ont. police catch suspect in Blind River foot chase

Police turned the tables on three people chasing a victim down a street in Blind River on Sunday when responding officers began chasing them.

The incident began around 7:15 p.m. when police received a call that three people were chasing someone in the area of Hudson Street and Chiblow Street.

“A brief time later, police located the complainant on Chiblow Street and gave chase to two individuals through the neighborhood backyards,” police said in a news release Monday.

“Police located and arrested one individual hiding in dense weeds and underbrush. Investigation determined the arrested individual had assaulted the complainant with brass knuckles the day prior.”

The 17-year-old suspect from Blind River is charged with assault with a weapon, possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose, possession of a prohibited device, criminal harassment and four counts of failing to comply with a release order.

The accused appeared before the Ontario Court of Justice video bail in Blind River on Monday and was remanded into custody.