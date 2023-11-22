Northern Ont. police charge suspect in historical sex assault investigation

While not saying when the attack took place, Ontario Provincial Police charged a suspect this month in a historical sexual assault investigation in Magnetawan.

The investigation by the Almaguin Highlands OPP began when they received a report Nov. 6 of this year.

A 53-year-old from Kilworthy has been charged with sexual interference and sexual assault on a person under 16 years of age. Police say they are not releasing details of when the assault took place.

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Sundridge on Dec. 14.

Police are asking anyone who may have additional information to contact the Almaguin Highlands OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit information online.

“Victims of sexual assault are not alone,” police said.

“If you need support or know someone that does, there are local resources here to help. You can visit the East & West Parry Sound Victim Services 24/7. The crisis line can be reached at 705-938-1476.”

A toll-free call can also be placed to 1-888-822-7792 where your information will remain anonymous and confidential. Anyone in immediate crisis should dial 911.