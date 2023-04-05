Northern Ont. police charge two people in two days with having illegal cigarettes

Two people in and around the Sudbury area have been charged with possession of illegal cigarettes in the last two days, as well as driving while suspended.

In the first case April 3, a 30-year-old driver in French River was stopped by Ontario Provincial Police on St. David Street around 6 p.m.

“The driver was both a suspended and disqualified driver and was arrested,” police said in a news release.

“A search of the vehicle located unmarked cigarettes.”

Charges include driving while prohibited, two counts of driving while suspended and one count of possession of unmarked cigarettes.

The accused was released and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice on May 31 in Sudbury.

And on April 4, Ontario Provincial Police in Sudbury charged a 44-year-old suspect from Blind River following a traffic stop on Highway 69.

Police pulled the driver over around 3 p.m.

“The driver was a suspended driver and was arrested,” the OPP said in a news release.

“A search of the vehicle located unmarked cigarettes.”

The suspect from Blind River is charged with driving while suspended, possession of unmarked cigarettes and possession of unmarked cigarettes for sale.

The accused was released and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice on June 6 in Sudbury.

Police said the vehicle was towed at the expense of the owner.