Northern Ont. police extend search area for missing city councillor

Sudbury, Ont., police are continuing their search for a missing city councillor.

Ward 2 councillor Michael Vagnini was reported missing by his family at 11 p.m. on Saturday.

As of 4:15 p.m. Monday, the Greater Sudbury Police Service (GSPS) said Vagnini's whereabouts are still unknown and that police have “extensively” searched the Greater Sudbury communities of Lively, Naughton, Walden and Whitefish.

"There is concern for his well-being based on medication he requires and the fact that he does not have his medication on him," said Kaitlyn Dunn, GSPS corporate communications supervisor.

Police are asking all residents and business owners in Greater Sudbury to help in the search.

"We are asking the entire community of Greater Sudbury to be on the lookout for the vehicle in parking lots across the city and for residents and business owners to check all outbuildings on your property," police said in a news release.

Vagnini left his cell phone at home when he left on Saturday.

He is said to be wearing a yellow hoodie, green pants and black running shoes and was seen driving a 2021 black Ram 1500 truck in the area of MR 55 and McCharles Lake Road. The Ontario licence plate for the vehicle is BK 22178.

This a densely wooded area, which Dunn said poses complications for the search.

"It is quite a vast area with multiple off-roads as well as bushed area, so we're asking the public's assistance that if you do see Michael Vagnini to contact police with any information," she said.

Vagnini's family member, Darren Vagnini, told CTV News that the truck's taillight is out on the passenger side.

Dunn said officers have been searching since Vagnini was first reported missing.

"Our search and rescue team with the assistance of emergency response unit, control operations and rural community response unit are searching the area of McCharles Lake Road and using the remotely piloted aircraft system as assistance for that search," she said.

Dunn said that Sudbury police have also reached out to OPP to request the use of the helicopter.

"Right now, due to weather conditions, it is unable to fly, but that will be re-evaluated as time progresses," she said.

Dunn told CTV News that police have received multiple tips from concerned community members.

Anyone with information regarding this incident or the whereabouts of Vagnini or his vehicle is asked to contact the GSPS at 705-675-9171 quoting incident number SU24 006569.

