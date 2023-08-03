Northern Ont. police issue warning after victim defrauded by ‘handy man scam’

Ontario Provincial Police in West Nipissing is warning the public after someone in the community fell victim to a popular scam.

In a news release Thursday, police said they responded to a fraud complaint July 27 on Demers Street.

“A contractor had attended the property, requesting full payment in cash for work to be completed,” police said.

“Only a small portion of the work had been done and the contractor never returned.”

Police are reminding the public that “there are many schemes being used to defraud the public and businesses.

“If you receive any unsolicited communication by any means asking for money to be given, be cautious and suspicious,” the release said.

Most versions of the handy man scam involve someone randomly knocking on your door who tells you that your roof, gutters, driveway or another part of your home needs to be repaired, which they are willing to fix.

“Often, they just ‘happen’ to be in your neighbourhood,” police said.

“Sometimes they are over-priced but sometimes they offer a reduced rate. They normally ask for a deposit and often begin the work, but do not return to finish it. If they only accept cash, be wary.”

Police advise never discussing finances with strangers and to get at least three estimates for any home repair work. Never pay ahead of time, don’t give a deposit and check on the reputation of the person at your door.

"Awareness is key when it comes to recognizing frauds and scams,” OPP community safety officer Rob Lewis said in the news release.

“There are so many types out there but the better educated the public are, the less chance they have to fall victim to these ruthless scammers. Don't keep it a secret -- talk to a friend, family member, neighbour, or police before making any decisions to send money to people you don't know."

You can report any suspicious activity to the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre at 1-888-495-8501.

“If you are a victim of a fraud or scam, contact your local police agency,” police said.