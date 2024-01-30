Northern Ont. police recover stolen wallets, scarves, headphones and hats
A break-and-enter suspect in Moosonee who was arrested Jan. 27 was discovered with a lot of stolen property.
Ontario Provincial Police were called at 8 p.m. to respond to a break and enter at a residence on Hutchison Road in Moosonee.
“Police responded and located a person a short time later matching the description of the suspect on Hutchison road, who was arrested and found to be in possession of stolen property,” the OPP said in a news release Tuesday.
“Included in the property recovered was multiple coats, winter hats and scarves, headphones, USB cables, and wallets.”
The 24-year-old suspect, who is from Kapuskasing, is charged with break and enter and failing to comply with a release order.
The accused was released and scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice on March 5 in Moosonee.
Anyone who suspects that any of the recovered stolen property is theirs is asked to contact the Moosonee OPP at 1-888-310-1122.
