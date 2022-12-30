Northern Ont. police say Alberta suspect had a homemade bomb

A 28-year-old from Calgary Alta.,is facing weapons and other charges following a traffic stop on Highway 17A near Kenora this week.

Ontario Provincial Police said the suspect was pulled over at 9:52 p.m. Dec. 29 for Highway Traffic Act offences.

“Officers determined the person was impaired and he was arrested,” police said in a news release Friday.

“A search incident to arrest discovered weapons, drugs, a firearm, and a homemade explosive device. The OPP explosives disposal unit attended to assist with the search of the vehicle.”

The suspect is now charged with making explosives, unauthorized possession of a firearm, carrying a concealed weapon, possessing prohibited ammunition and firearms, impaired driving and drug possession.

The accused was held for bail, police said.