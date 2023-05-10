Northern Ont. police say impaired driver from Alberta found with $3.7M in cocaine, meth

An impaired driving investigation took a surprising turn this week in Sables-Spanish Rivers Township when police searched the suspect’s vehicle and uncovered a huge drug stash.

Police found more than 25 kilograms of suspected methamphetamine and 15.2 grams of suspected cocaine. The value of the drugs is estimated to be $3.7 million, police said in a news release Wednesday.

Ontario Provincial Police responded to a complaint May 9 around 7 p.m. about “a damaged black pickup truck parked in a residential driveway on Highway 17.

“The complainant spoke to the driver and believed they were impaired,” police said.

“Officers arrived at the scene, spoke to the driver, and determined they had been consuming alcoholic beverages. The driver was arrested and their truck was searched.”

With support from the Greater Sudbury Police Service canine unit, police also seized $3,400 in cash, a weight scale, 39-millimetre rounds of ammunition, packaging materials and two cellphones.

The 35-year-old suspect, from Chestermere, Alta., was arrested and charged with several offences, including impaired driving, trafficking, possession of property obtained by crime, careless driving, driving without a licence and having open liquor in the vehicle.

The accused was held for bail and will appear before the Ontario Court of Justice virtual bail court in Sudbury on May 10.