Northern Ont. police say impaired driver rolled vehicle into ditch

A single-vehicle rollover on Sagamok Road led to two arrests, Ontario Provincial Police said in a news release this week.

The incident took place on Sagamok First Nation, near Massey, around 6:30 p.m. March 28, when Manitoulin OPP received a call about a single-vehicle collision.

“A blue car had left the road at high speed and rolled over several times, injuring those inside,” police said.

“Police determined that the driver had been consuming alcoholic beverages. They were subsequently arrested and further tests were administered.”

The 25-year-old driver from Little Current was charged with impaired driving and dangerous driving. The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Espanola on April 17.

“During the investigation, one of the passengers … was arrested and charged with assaulting a peace officer,” the OPP said.

“The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Espanola on May 15.”