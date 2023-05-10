Northern Ont. police seize $400K in drugs, three southern Ont. suspects charged

Three people were arrested May 7 for drug trafficking and firearms charges after a traffic stop in Cochrane, Ont.

Around 11:30 p.m. that evening, a member of the James Bay Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police stopped a vehicle on Highway 11 South in Cochrane.

“The driver was arrested on an outstanding warrant and police located and seized drugs suspected to be cocaine, Percocet, fentanyl and cannabis with a total estimated street value of $400,000,” police said in a news release Wednesday.

“Two other occupants of the vehicle were also arrested for drugs offences. Also seized were cellphones, approximately $6,500 in Canadian currency and a loaded handgun.”

The handgun was identified as stolen out of the state of Florida, police said.

Charged are a 25-year-old suspect from Brampton, a 24-year-old suspect from Waterloo and a 26-year-old from Kingston. They face numerous trafficking and weapons charges.

All three accused appeared in the Ontario Court of Justice bail court in Cochrane on May 8 and remain in custody.