Northern Ont. police seize loaded handgun, drugs

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have charged a southern Ontario man with drug and firearms offences following a raid on a Cournoyer Street residence in Kapuskasing last week.

On Sept. 5 shortly before 11:30 a.m., armed with a search warrant, OPP seized a loaded 40 caliber handgun, cash and drugs suspected to be cocaine, fentanyl and crystal methamphetamine.

“An estimated street value of $95,000,” police said in a news release.

The 34-year-old accused from Brampton is charged with three counts of drug trafficking, possession of property obtained by crime, breach of a conditional sentence order and four firearm offences including possession of loaded prohibited or restricted firearm and possession of a firearm knowing serial number has been tampered with.

The accused remains in custody and is schedule to appear in court on Sept. 13 to answer to the charges.

None of the accusations has been proven in court.