Northern Ont. police shocked to discover crate full of dead puppies

WARNING: Please be aware that some details of this story are upsetting.

Ontario Provincial Police made a grisly discovery Monday when they found a covered animal crate filled with dead puppies in a remote area near Iron Bridge, Ont. The puppies were in such a state that police could not count them.

The OPP was called at 4 p.m. to respond to an animal cruelty incident in the Iron Bridge area within the Municipality of Huron Shores.

“Police attended a side road off the Red Rock Dam Road north of Iron Bridge and located a large metal cage covered with what appeared to be a white/green pool filter and a grey canvas tarp,” police said in a news release Tuesday.

“Under the tarp were carcasses of black and brown dogs. It was difficult to determine the number of puppies due to the severe deterioration of the dogs. Police did not observe any food or water bowls inside the cage that would suggest whomever left puppies there, left them to suffer and die.”

Const. Bev Gauthier said in an email that the animals were badly decomposed when they were discovered. They appear to have been left to starve to death in an area where no one could hear their cries.

Any suspect in the case would face animal cruetly charges under the criminal code, Gauthier added.

Police hope someone with information about the case will contact the East Algoma OPP detachment at 1-888-310-1122.

To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit information online where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.