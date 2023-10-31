Northern Ont. police stop stolen vehicle, find suspended driver and $33K in drugs

A 36-year-old from Sudbury has been charged after Ontario Provincial Police stopped a stolen vehicle on Highway 17 early Tuesday morning.

“The vehicle, a small red sport utility vehicle, was reported stolen from a residence on Beckett Boulevard in Elliot Lake on Oct. 23,” the OPP said in a news release.

Police arrested the driver and seized about 98 grams of suspected fentanyl, 237 grams of suspected cocaine, a digital scale, cutting agent and a press.

“The estimated street value of the drugs is $33,000,” police said.

Charges include trafficking, possession of the proceeds of crime and driving while suspended.

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice Bail Court in Sault Ste. Marie on Nov. 1.