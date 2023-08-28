Northern Ont. resident reports suspicious men with a suitcase, pair face drug charges

A report about two suspicious men carrying a suitcase in Elliot Lake led police to a cocaine and fentanyl bust.

Ontario Provincial Police were called around 8 p.m. Aug. 26 and received a report about “suspicious persons on MacFarlane Road in Elliot Lake.”

“The complainant reported two males were walking on the street and attended an address with a suitcase,” police said in a news release Monday.

“Police arrived and spoke to the males. Police recognized the males and knew of numerous outstanding arrest warrants.”

The suspects provided false names and resisted arrest, police said.

A search uncovered more than 70 grams of suspected Fentanyl, more than 130 grams of suspected cocaine, digital scale, a bottle of suspected methylsulfonylmethane and small plastic baggies.

A 26-year-old from Elliot Lake is charged with trafficking, impersonation, resisting arrest, obstructing police and three counts of failing to comply with release orders.

The accused was taken directly to the Algoma Treatment & Remand Centre.

The 44-year-old is charged with drug possession, violating probation and obstructing police.

The accused was scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice Bail Court in Blind River on Aug. 27.