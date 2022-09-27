Northern Ont. residential school survivor to throw first pitch at Blue Jays game Friday

As part of National Day for Truth and Reconciliation on Friday, Dolores Naponse will throw the first pitch when the Toronto Blue Jays take on the Boston Red Sox.

Dolores Naponse, 72, is an Indigenous elder, advocate and residential school survivor from the Atikameksheng Anishnawbek First Nation just southwest of Sudbury.

Her presence is a reminder of the need to know the history of what happened to victims of residential schools.

"What I hope people learn from this – Canada, all of Canada learn from this -- is how we were taken away, how hurt we were in those schools and the loneliness that we went through by being there," said Naponse.

She has been an active advocate for many issues.

Her daughter, Lisa Marie, is proud of what her mom has survived and accomplished.

"She has done so much work for our communities and never asked for anything," said Lisa Marie.

"She has done a walk across Ontario in 2000 for diabetes awareness. She is on our health committee here, in our community. And she has done so much for residential survivors in our community."

For her part, Dolores said she's looking forward to getting to Toronto. She said she is throwing the first pitch all for survivors and communities to move forward in a good way.

"I am excited to go there," she said.

"My family is supporting me and we have the Atikameksheng Blue Jays Care teams across the seven First Nations going to be there. So it's going to be an exciting time, not only for me, but all of the First Nations."

This summer, several North Shore First Nations took part in a Jays Care Indigenous Rookie Baseball League for ages 7-15, including Delores' grandsons.