Northern Ont. residents concerned about loose cow on Hwy. 17

A group of residents north of Sault Ste. Marie is worried about a cow that has been hanging around Highway 17 for the last seven months following a crash.

A truckload full of livestock heading to slaughter crashed and 40-50 cows got loose May 15 in the Old Woman Bay area of Lake Superior Provincial Park, about 25 kilometres south of Wawa, Ontario Provincial Police said.

Contractors were brought in to corral the cattle, but no word from police on how many were caught.

CTV News has reached out to the Ontario Provincial Police for an update on Tuesday but has not yet received a response.

In August, a herd of five cows was seen grazing on the side of the highway in the same area.

Over the last three months, a single cow has been seen by numerous people by itself along the road.

Sara Giba-Pilotte took a photo of the cow standing on the highway in September.

"He seems to be interested in humans, wish I could have brought him home," she said in a social media post.

Brian Lachine, of Wawa, works in the environment department of the Wesdome Gold Mine.

Lachine told CTV News in a phone interview that he and his wife were driving on the highway Oct. 20 and saw the cow on the south side of the bridge.

His friend Craig Watson, who also works for the Wawa mine, told CTV News he saw the cow last week and heard it was seen most recently Monday.

Someone is feeding it hay on the side of the road, so it hasn't moved, Watson said in a phone interview.

"I saw him a couple weeks ago and … he's so cute and he looks really healthy, but I know there's a ton of snow coming and it's not good," Emma Blanchet, of Wawa, told CTV News in a phone interview.

"I hate to think of him out there, it's so sad."

She said lots of people have reached out and want to help, but no one seems to have the equipment and experience needed.

Watson said the cow is not in a great spot because it is on a two-lane stretch going uphill coming out of Old Woman Bay and heading toward Wawa. And now with the snow, there is no shoulder on the side of the road either.

"Stopping on the highway is not a great idea, especially in the winter," he said.

Highway 17 is closed Tuesday between Wawa and Batchawana due to weather conditions.

And with the approaching winter storm, more closures are possible.

Silver Willow Farm Rescue and Sanctuary, near Barrie, has offered on social media to take the cow in and cover shipping costs if someone with the necessary equipment can pen the animal and bring it down to the farm.