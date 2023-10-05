Northern Ont. sex offender faces almost two dozen new assault and other charges

A convicted sex offender is facing 22 new charges after he was arrested for violating parole conditions in Elliot Lake last month.

James Wickenden, also known as Jay Sloychuk, 40 has been charged with seven counts of sexual assault of someone under age 16, seven counts of sexual interference and eight counts of failing to comply with a prohibition regarding children.

These new offences are in addition to charges laid Sept. 21 that include voyeurism and Wickenden being near children.

Police were alerted by complaints that he was working as a contractor in Elliot Lake in places where children were present.

“These complainants were such that the male was working at homes where children were present and as a result of prior charges, he was on conditions not to,” Ontario Provincial Police said in a news release Thursday.

He appeared before the Ontario Court of Justice Bail Court in Sault Ste Marie on Thursday and was remanded into custody.

Police fear there could be more victims and urge anyone with information to contact East Algoma OPP at 1-888-310-1122, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or submit information online.

Victims of sexual assault are not alone. You can visit the Victim Services of Algoma website for assistance. A toll-free call can also be placed to 1-888-822-7792 where information will remain anonymous and confidential. If you are in an immediate crisis, dial 911.