Northern Ont. sexual assault case against convicted rapist Jacob Hoggard returns to court

The sexual assault case against disgraced Canadian musician and former Hedley frontman Jacob Hoggard in northern Ontario returned to court Thursday morning, a week after he was sentenced to five years in prison for raping an Ottawa woman in 2016.

His latest case involving an incident that took place in Kirkland Lake, Ont., in 2016 was before Justice Joseph Maille on Thursday morning. Hoggard's lawyer was present, but he did not appear.

A publication ban prevents CTV News from publishing information heard, but the Crown is proceeding with the sexual assault charges and the case has been adjourned to Nov. 24.

Hoggard was charged in March 2022 with sexual assault causing bodily harm involving an alleged incident June 25, 2016, when the band was in the northern Ontario town for its Homecoming festival.

However, the charge was not reported until June 1 -- one day after jury deliberations began in Toronto where he was ultimately found guilty of the same charge against the woman from Ottawa the same year – as to not impact the outcome of that case.

He was also found not guilty of groping and raping a teenage fan in that same case.

Hoggard was granted bail after filing an appeal to his rape conviction.

CTV News will continue to follow the story.

With files from Phil Tsekouras, a CTV News multi-platform writer and The Canadian Press.

YOU ARE NOT ALONE

Support is available to survivors of sexual assault and violence. Find resources here.