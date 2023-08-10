Northern Ont. super fan shares his love for Shania Twain with the world

A Shania Twain ‘super fan’ from northern Ontario will be appearing on a U.S. network television show next week.

The CBS show is called Superfan and the contestants go through a series of competitions – including trivia, name that tune and a bit of lip-synching all related to their musical idols.

Dan Jones from Garden River First Nation, near Sault Ste. Marie, has a lot of love for singer Shania Twain and that love has taken him a lot of places and now it has taken him all the way to ‘tinsel town.’

Jones will be features on an upcoming episode of the CBS show.

"If you know me you know I love Shania,” he said.

“The fact that being a huge fan got me to compete, legit, in her presence as a fan was kind of wild."

Jones has attended over 40 of Shania’s concerts – and shared the stage with her on two occasions; most recently in London, Ont. earlier this summer.

While to many who know Jones it seems like he has loved her ‘forever and for always,' his fandom started in 1995 when he learned that Shania was from nearby Timmins while watching Country Music Television.

"It just makes it that much more sweeter that somebody so close to home, who can connect with so many people,” said Jones.

“She’s so down to earth and so real. She acts like she's from northern Ontario."

The proud Ojibway man was one of eight contestants flown to Los Angeles, Calif. last spring to record the episode.

Jones told CTV News that though keeping it a secret was tough, the experience was great.

"It allowed me to meet different people from all over who kind of share the same (passions),” he said.

“It was really cool in that sense, like I'm not the only one. I'm not an oddball for being such a crazy fan"

Jones said even for the casual fans of the ‘Queen of Country-pop’ the show is lots of fun – with plenty of light hearted games.

"Its knowledge, music, photos,” he said.

“Fun kind of games, not just straight up trivia."

Jones said being the only Canadian fan and the sole Indigenous contest it felt like he and Shania were in a “Party for Two” at times, referencing one of the artist’s biggest hits.

His episode of Superfan airs next Wednesday and he said friends across the country and beyond will be tuning in to cheer him on.