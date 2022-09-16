Northern Ont. suspect charged with assaulting 91-year-old woman

A 57-year-old man from South Porcupine has been charged with assaulting a 91-year-old woman at a residence Sept. 11.

The man was arrested Thursday in an investigation that uncovered other incidents, the Timmins Police Service said in a news release Friday.

"The investigation led to the discovery of other criminal acts, including uttering threats on Sept. 14 and mischief to private property on Sept. 15 committed by the same suspect," police said.

He is charged with assault, uttering threats and mischief to property.

The accused remains in custody ahead of a bail hearing later Friday at the Ontario Court of Justice in Timmins.

"The victim declined medical treatment for the injuries she sustained during the altercation," police said.