Northern Ont. suspect charged with setting three camper trailers on fire

One person has been charged after three camper trailers were destroyed by fire in Elliot Lake.

Ontario Provincial Police and Elliot Lake firefighters responded around 1 a.m. March 6 to a suspicious fire on College Place.

An investigation led to charges against a 20-year-old from the community, who has been charged with three counts of arson and two counts of break and enter.

The Elliot Lake Fire Department estimated the damage at $250,000.

The accused was scheduled to appear before the Sault Ste. Marie Ontario Court of Justice Bail Court on Friday.

