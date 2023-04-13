Northern Ont. taxi driver wins more than $165K in Lotto Max draw

A 67-year-old taxi driver from Algoma Mills says Valentine’s Day has extra meaning now after winning more than $165,000 in the Feb. 14 Lotto Max draw.

Algoma Mills is a little more than 10 kilometres east of Blind River.

Barbara Middleton won $165,951.10 in the Lotto Max main prize draw by matching six of seven numbers and the bonus number.

She was gassing up her vehicle at the end of her shift when she decided to check her ticket, Ontario Lottery and Gaming (OLG) said in a news release Wednesday.

“I gave the ticket to the cashier and saw a lot of numbers,” Middleton told OLG in Toronto when picking up her winnings.

“I was shocked.”

She said on the drive home she called her sons to tell them the good news.

“They had tears in their eyes – they were so happy,” Middleton said.

“I bought this on Valentine’s Day, so it’s extra meaningful.”

As for what she is going to do with her windfall, she said he plans to save for retirement, take care of her sons and pay off her car.

"It feels amazing and unbelievable, knowing I won the second prize," Middleton said.

She bought her ticket at Mic’s Kwik Way on Causley Street in Blind River.

Lotto Max is $5 per play and draws take place on Tuesdays and Fridays.

There is help is available for those suffering from problem gambling. Call ConnexOntario at 1-866-531-2600 to get connected to a counseling service in your area.

In North Bay, a lighthearted campaign to raise awareness about the true odds of winning is underway for the second year in a row. Also, earlier this year in an 18-year-old in Sault Ste. Marie, Ont. won a record-breaking $48 million jackpot in a Lotto 6/49 draw and a 51-year-old from northern Ontario won $2.5 million in a different Lotto 6/49 draw after forgetting about his ticket.