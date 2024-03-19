Northern Ont. teacher’s Facebook posts showed ‘appalling’ lack of moral judgment

The Ontario College of Teachers has sanctioned a northern Ontario teacher who posted anti-immigrant messages on her Facebook page, along with spreading COVID-19 conspiracy theories.

Annalisa Kay Schmoll has worked as a substitute teacher in different locations with the District School Board Ontario North East. The board includes schools in communities such as Timmins and Kirkland Lake.

Schmoll used her Facebook page to post her opposition to measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 pandemic between April and June 2021.

Among the misinformation she composed or reposted were that masks harmed children and amounted to child abuse; that the COVID-19 vaccine was experimental and unsafe; that the federal government planned to bring in ‘Islamic terrorists’ to Canada; and, that transgender wrestlers are ‘boys beating up on girls.’

Schmoll’s Facebook page was open for anyone to read, and she identified herself as a teacher with the board on the page.

She pled guilty to the allegations and has since deleted the posts. Schmoll also didn’t discuss her views with anyone at school while she was working as a teacher.

In finding her guilty of professional misconduct, the board said she has a right to freedom of speech, but as a professional, must adhere to certain standards of behaviour.

“She demonstrated an appalling lack of acceptance, respect and compassion for immigrants, refugees and trans athletes,” the board said in its decision.

“Her deeply offensive behaviour created an unsafe learning environment for students of diverse backgrounds and beliefs, and has no place in Ontario’s school system and community.”

Sanctions include a formal reprimand on her record and a mandatory course on the boundaries of appropriate social media posts.

Read the full decision here.