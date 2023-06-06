Northern Ont. teen, 13, facing new sexual assault charge, 10 total

A 13-year-old male from Elliot Lake in northern Ontario has been charged with sexual assault again after another survivor came forward, bringing the total number of charges to 10.

The teen has been arrested several times in an ongoing sexual assault investigation and the latest was June 6.

The newest charge is connected to an allegation from February that was reported to police on the day of his first arrest, May 5.

To date, a total of seven people of similar age have accused him of sexual assault, Ontario Provincial Police told CTV News.

Two assault charges have also been laid June 6 against the teen in connection to a complaint received last month.

He is also charged with mischief in connection to a complaint that the accused damaged the victim's cellphone.

After the initial charges were laid last month, the teen was charged with breaching release conditions after allegations they were messaging one of the victims on Snapchat despite an order not to.

The accused is scheduled to appear in court on the latest charges July 10.

"Anyone with information regarding similar incidents are asked to contact the Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit information online at www.sudburycrimestoppers.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000," OPP said.

Victims of sexual assault are not alone. If you need support or know someone that does, there are local resources here to help. You can visit the Victim Services of Algoma website for assistance.

A toll-free call can also be placed to 1-888-822-7792 where your information will remain anonymous and confidential. If you are in an immediate crisis, dial 911.