Northern Ont. teen charged for driving truck with rear bumper strapped on
CTVNorthernOntario.ca Journalist
Chelsea Papineau
An 18-year-old from northern Ontario was stopped by police for driving an unsafe vehicle and received five traffic charges last week.
The Kapuskasing teen was stopped shortly before 10 p.m. Jan. 25 on Government Road by Ontario Provincial Police, a news release said.
Before the traffic stop, officers noticed the truck had accelerated loudly and upon further inspection found the vehicle had no muffler and the rear bumper was attached to the tail gate using ratchet straps.
As a result, the teen is charged with operating an unsafe vehicle, having an improper muffler, using a license plate not authorized for the vehicle, not having mudguards and making unnecessary noise.
The accused is scheduled to appear in court at a later date.
