Northern Ont. teen charged with vicious assault on two women

A 17-year-old in Timmins has been charged after two women, ages 16 and 41, were taken to hospital after a serious assault.

The incident took place in the early morning hours Oct. 15 on Maclean Drive in Timmins.

“Based on the investigation, it was determined that a verbal dispute between acquaintances escalated to the point where a male young person committed an assault against the two women,” Timmins police said in a news release Monday.

“Both victims sustained injuries that required medical treatment.”

The teen was combative during his arrest, police said, and is charged with aggravated assault, choking or strangling another person, assault and resisting arrest.

The accused was released from police custody at a bail hearing and is scheduled to reappear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Timmins on Nov. 13.