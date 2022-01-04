Northern Ont. weather alerts expanded, more snow and extreme cold

Most of northern Ontario is under a weather alerts as more snow and extreme cold temperatures return.

MORE SNOW

A winter weather travel advisory is in effect for much of northeastern Ontario due to a storm that is expected to bring up to 20centimetres of snow over the next two days.

Environment Canada said a developing low-pressure system is expected to bring light snow Tuesday evening and will quickly intensify overnight, in a weather advisory Tuesday morning.

Snowfall between seven and 20 centimetres is expected by Thursday morning, with rates of up to three centimetres per hour at times.

The weather alert spans from Manitoulin Island north to Cochrane and the Lake Superior Provincial Park area to Mattawa.

Travel hazards include suddenly reduced visibility and accumulating snow.

"If visibility is reduced while driving, turn on your lights and maintain a safe following distance," Environment Canada said. "Road closures are possible."

Snowfall is expected to end Thursday morning.

EXTREME COLD WARNINGS

Temperatures in the most northern part of the province are expected to reach lows of minus 40 and 45 C with the wind chill Tuesday morning and linger over the next 24 hours.

The extreme cold warning stretches from Kenora, near the Manitoba border, across to Little Abitibi near the Quebec border and up to Moosonee on the James Bay coast.

Risk of frost bite and hypothermia are a concern with the extreme cold conditions.

"Watch for cold related symptoms: shortness of breath, chest pain, muscle pain and weakness, numbness and colour change in fingers and toes," Environment Canada said Tuesday morning in its weather alert.

"If it's too cold for you to stay outside, it's too cold for your pet to stay outside."