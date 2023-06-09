Northern Ont. wildfire update, highway closure expanded

The number of active wildfires in northern Ontario has grown, but more of them are under control as the fight continues. Here is what you need to know.

As of Thursday night, there are a total of 58 active forest fires, an increase of two from the previous day, with 33 in the northeast and 25 in the northwest. Of those active fires, 22 are not yet under control – 17 in the northeast and five in the northwest.

There have been nearly 200 wildfires since April 12 that have burned more than 50,000 hectares (ha) and 138 of the fires have been extinguished. The number of fires is almost 2.5 times the total in 2022.

COCHRANE 7

North of Lake Abitibi and east of Iroquois Falls near the Quebec border Cochrane 7 still burns out of control and grew by approximately 70 per cent in the last 24 hours. It is now 7,071.9 ha in size and is the largest in the northeast region.

Cochrane 7 started June 2 and on Tuesday, the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry declared travel, use and access restrictions for the area.

Gabrielle Ayres, an MNRF fire information officer for the Cochrane District, told CTV News in a phone interview that people in the implementation area near Cochrane 5, 6 and 7 are not being forced to evacuate at this time.

Ayres said the required travel permits allow the ministry to know where people are as firefighters continue to battle the blaze and keep them safe.

"If you have any questions or require travel permits, please contact the Hearst-Cochrane-Kapuskasing District office at 705-272-7178 or by email mnrf.coc@ontario.ca," the ministry said.

The southbound lane and shoulder of Highway 652 are closed at NW Industrial Road in Dempsay Township, east of Cochrane, due to a forest fire, 511 Ontario said.

SUDBURY 17

The third largest fire in the northeast is Sudbury 17 located about 55 kilometres north of Massey, which is about 96 km west of Greater Sudbury.

Sudbury 17 grew about 30 per cent since Wednesday and sits at about 5,277 ha since it began Sunday.

There is an evacuation order in place for communities around Highway 810, which is closed.

The Hwy. 810 closure has been expanded south to include an approximate two km stretch of Highway 553 to Tertiary Road.

MNRF also has travel, access and use restrictions in place.

Meanwhile in Elliot Lake, provincial police and city officials said in a news release Friday, "there is currently no need for an evacuation" in their community.

"The public will be notified immediately if this changes. (Elliot Lake) Fire Chief John Thomas is in constant contact with Ministry of Natural Resource crews who are actively working on the SUD#017 fire," Ontario Provincial Police said.

"Additional information will be provided when it becomes available should the situation change."

FIRES OF NOTE

The second largest fire in northeastern Ontario is Wawa 3 near White River. It is still not under control but remains at 6,678 ha.

Three fires in the northeast -- Chapleau 3 and 6 and Sudbury 10 -- doubled in size Thursday.

While two fires – Kirkland Lake 5 and Sudbury 19 – more than tripled in size.

CTVNewsNorthernOntario.ca will continue to have daily and breaking news updates as the forest fire situation continues.

REGIONAL FIRE BAN STILL IN EFFECT

Most of northern Ontario remains a restricted fire zone that prohibits open-air burning, including campfires.

"Portable gas or propane stoves may be used for cooking and warmth BUT must be handled with extreme caution," MNRF said.

Since the regional ban took effect last week, three people have been charged for having campfires which comes with an $880 fire. Two others were charged for breaking the municipal fire ban in Elliot Lake on May 31.

AIR QUALITY

Air quality alerts continue for many northeastern communities due to the forest fire smoke.