Northern Ont. wildfire update Monday, June 26

Here is everything you need to know about the wildfires in northern Ontario for Monday, June 26.

Wildfire smoke continues to blanket the region despite the rain and is affecting the air quality, which the Ontario Ministry of the Environment, Conservation and Parks rates at the 'very high risk' category.

"Reduce or reschedule strenuous activities outdoors, especially if you experience symptoms such as coughing and throat irritation," the ministry advises the general population.

People with heart or lung problems are at greater risk due to the poor air quality and avoiding strenuous outdoor activities is recommended at this time.

The forest fire smoke is drifting mostly from fires on the eastern side of the Cochrane sector and northern Quebec today. You can check https://t.co/Q6jS1B1JAG to visually see the smoke drift patterns.

"Children and the elderly should also avoid outdoor physical exertion," the ministry said.

Conditions are expected to improve Tuesday night or Wednesday, Environment Canada said in its special air quality statements.

"Wildfire smoke can be harmful to everyone’s health even at low concentrations. Continue to take actions to protect your health and reduce exposure to smoke. People with lung disease (such as asthma) or heart disease, older adults, children, pregnant people, and people who work outdoors are at higher risk of experiencing health effects caused by wildfire smoke," the weather alert said.

"Stop outdoor activities and contact your health care provider if you or someone in your care experiences shortness of breath, wheezing (including asthma attacks), severe cough, dizziness or chest pains. Stay inside if you are feeling unwell and experiencing symptoms."

WILDFIRE NUMBERS

As of Monday morning, there are 67 active wildfires in northern Ontario, including 20 that are not under control.

The northeast has 26 active forest fires while the northwest region has 41 active fires, with one new fire in the last 24 hours.

There have been a total of 330 fires, 263 extinguished and more than 264,000 hectares burned since April 12. Last year, there were only 78 wildfires the whole year.

FIRES IN THE NORTHEAST

The largest fire in the northeast is Cochrane 7, which started June 2 and is still not under control. It is 26,576 ha in size and is located north of Lake Abitibi near the Quebec border.

"Intense fire behavior continues to be exhibited by this fire which is not under control," the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry said in an update Sunday night.

Cochrane Fire Management Supervisor Richard Perin & the Joanis FireRanger crew welcome Mexican forest firefighters to the city of Cochrane yesterday. They are pictured beside the iconic polar bear before travelling to #Cochrane7 fire where waterbombers are working this afternoon. pic.twitter.com/BcPnd7Ea2X

Last week, forest fires prompted the evacuation of hundreds from Fort Albany First Nation.

Cochrane 11 started June 17 and is about five kilometres west of the Far North community. It has grown to about 805 ha.

"A belly tanker helicopter continues to work in conjunction with crews on the ground on the active wildland fire which is not under control, with good progress being made," MNRF said.

Cochrane 12 is about eight kilometres west of Attawapiskat and is being held at around 68 ha.

Fire officials said it is responding well to suppression efforts.

Thanks to the hard work of Ontario #FireRanger crews from Timmins and North Bay Fire Management Headquarters, the 6 fires that were confirmed late last week around Watabeag Lake in the Timmins-Kirkland Lake District are now all ‘being held’. #KirklandLake 8, 9, 10, 11, 12 and 13. pic.twitter.com/OGCiNcbAdA

FIRES IN THE NORTHWEST

As of Monday morning, there are nine wildfires in the northwest that are larger than 10,000 ha.

The biggest fire is in the Sioux Lookout region, SLK 033, and is 41,548 ha. It has been burning since June 11 and is still not under control.

Nipigon 13 is the second largest fire in the northwest at 30,639 ha. It also started June 11 and is not under control.

FIRE BAN CONTINUES

With the rain overnight, the forest fire danger rating has been brought down to low throughout much of the region, except the Timmins area to the Quebec border and James Bay coast.

Outdoor fires are still prohibited.

"In addition, we urge residents to use extreme care with any activities that could have the potential of sparking a fire, including parking or driving vehicles on dry grass or other forest floor susceptible to ignition from hot machinery (this can include cars, trucks, SUVs, ATVs, or other mechanical equipment)," the MNRF said.

REMINDERS

With fire suppression efforts continuing, waterbombers will be scooping water from lakes and rivers.

"When waterbombers approach a body of water, move close to the shore so they can perform their scoop safely. A waterbomber will not scoop from a lake or river if encroaching watercraft pose a safety hazard," MNRF said.

Drones cannot be flown around forest fires.

"When you fly a drone near a forest fire, you can put the lives of pilots, firefighters and other emergency personnel at risk," MNRF said.