Northern Ont. wildfires cancel popular drag race

Gold Rush Nationals Drag Race, an annual drag race event hosted in Chapleau, scheduled for July 14-16 has been canceled.

The race’s committee and Luskville Dragway announced the event will be postponed until August of 2024 and all purchased tickets will be refunded, in a joint statement Wednesday.

“The Ontario wildfire season came on devastatingly strong in the north and is expected to remain this way until the end of summer,” race officials said in a Facebook post.

“Due to this, the Chapleau airport must be available and service uninterrupted. The Chapleau Airport is a central location for fire protection and source of fire-retardant foam.”

The committee said they are still planning to make airstrip repairs and concrete pad preparation for the 2024 race weekend later this year when the airport has more availability.

“We immensely regret the cancellation; however, for the safety of everyone surrounding us, it is a decision that is necessary,” said officials.

To stay up-to-date with the event, follow their Facebook page.