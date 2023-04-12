Northern Ont. woman captures hearts again over receiving Harry Styles concert tickets

A 78-year-old Sudbury 'Grammy Granny,' who loves Harry Styles, is stealing hearts on the internet again.

Reina Lafantaisie became an internet sensation in February after presenting her favourite musician with the Grammy award for 'Album of the Year.'

Over the weekend, the Easter bunny hand-delivered a special basket to her with tickets to two of Styles' upcoming concerts in the U.K.

Like with the videos that got Lafantaisie on the 2023 Grammy Awards, her granddaughter, Renee Grenon, posted the video of her reaction to Harry-themed Easter basket on TikTok and it got more than 300,000 views in just one day.

"What Renee's doing to me is either going to add years to my life or its going to take years off of it, I don't know yet. But it was a shock. I'm just so excited, so, so excited," Lafantaisie told CTV News in an online interview.

"It's just, everything is happening to me and I keep saying 'don't know what I did to deserve this,' but I'm going to just keep going. It was just awesome. It was an awesome day."

The superfan is going to two back-to-back concerts while in England next month with her daughter and granddaughter and said she is really looking forward to seeing him again in person.

"They said he's very good to remember faces and very, you know, he'll spot people in the crowd. So hopefully he'll see this 78-year-old woman standing there with all the teeny boppers. Maybe I'll stand out," she said.

Grenon said they have gone to lots of concerts together and was never a huge Harry Styles fan until her memere convinced her.

"I never thought much about him, he had some good songs, but if you're around my memere for any length of time you will be like 'oh my gosh, like Harry Styles is the best.' And so now, like our entire family is just like 'he's the best.' And so yeah I'm excited," Grenon said.

It will be her first time travelling to the U.K. and she said she is looking forward to making more special family memories.

The three women will be in the stands for one of the concerts in Coventry, a little more than two hours north of London, and up next to the stage for the other.

"Seeing him again and up close like that you know that. Because he is really special, he's really, really gives you a zest for life. To me, he does, you know. I love his music, that it's up beat and everything," Lafantaisie said.

"I think they might have to chain me to whatever is there … They're hoping I'm flying back with them. We'll see."

She has now become "Leader of the Harries" on Instagram with a following of nearly 25,000.

As for her favourite Harry Styles songs, she said she really likes the songs Boyfriends, Matilda and Little Freak.

Grenon said while big concerts sell out really fast, she doesn't stress and is willing to pay more to secure tickets through a resaler.