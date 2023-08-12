Northern Ont. woman captures video a water spout forming during a storm

A northern Ontario amateur videographer has captured some footage of extreme weather in the Greater Sudbury community of Azilda on Saturday.

Chantal Denis Leduc recorded two short videos of a water spout form over Whitewater Lake at about 4:30 pm.

This summer has seen its share of dramatic weather events in the north and across Canada – including some nickel sized hail on Manitoulin Island last month.

Leduc shared the video on provincial storm reporting Facebook page and it has already been shared and viewed hundreds of time.

She was not sure it was a water spout when she first posted the video but was thankful for the confirmation from the group.

“Thanks… I wasn’t sure” said Leduc in the comments of her post.

