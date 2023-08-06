Northern Ont. woman captures video of major hail storm
CTVNorthernOntario.ca Digital Content Producer
Dan Bertrand
A northern Ontario videographer has captured some footage of extreme weather on Manitoulin Island recently.
Candy McMurray-Gordon recorded a short video of hail falling as major storm rolled through Little Current.
This summer has seen its share of dramatic weather events in the north and across Canada – including a tornado warning in late June in the region.
McMurray-Gordon shared the video on a community Facebook page for Manitoulin Island and it has since been shared and viewed hundreds of time.
“In Little Current was around nickel size,” she said in the comments of her post.
Click the video link above to watch the short video McMurray-Gordon shared with CTVNewsNorthernOntario.ca.
