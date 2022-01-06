Northern Ont. woman charged after car and train collide

A crash involving a vehicle and a train in Temiskaming Shores has resulted in charges for a northern Ontario woman, police say.

Provincial police officers were called to a collision on Whitewood Avenue shortly before 3 p.m. New Year's Day.

"Further investigation revealed that a vehicle was travelling east on Whitewood Avenue near Jaffray Street and a train was northbound when the two collided," OPP said.

"The vehicle was dragged a short distance before coming to a stop in a nearby ditch."

Paramedics assessed the driver, who was not injured in the incident.

The 28-year-old Elk Lake resident has been charged with driving while under suspension and failing to stop at a railway crossing signal.

The penalty for driving with a suspended license is between $1,000 and $5,000 or a jail sentence of up to six months. The other charge comes with an $85 fine.

"The Temiskaming OPP is reminding motorists that trains can come at any time. When approaching the railway crossing, slow down, and stop if the lights are flashing. Do not cross the tracks until the lights have stopped flashing and the train has passed," said OPP Insp. Joel Breault in a news release Thursday.

"You may not hear the train approaching, and by the time the operator sees you, they may not be able to slow down and stop in time."