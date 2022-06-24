Northern Ont. woman killed in motorcycle crash with moose

A 60-year-old woman from the Greater Sudbury community of Chelmsford was killed Thursday night after she hit a moose with her motorcycle on Highway 144.

Emergency crews were called to the two-lane road between McKenzie Road East and Joanette Street West at 11:50 p.m. Thursday.

Debbie Johnsen, 60, died after being ejected from her motorcycle when it collided with the large animal, Ontario Provincial Police said in a news release Friday morning.

The highway was closed for several hours while police investigated the scene.

Johnsen worked as a service writer at a local mechanic shop.

CTV News spoke with one of her colleagues Friday morning who said they are all devastated about her passing.

"She was the most kind, loving, understanding and giving person who would give you the shirt off her back," her colleague said.

"She only had that bike for three weeks after getting her (motorcycle) licence last year."

On June 19, Johnsen posted with a selfie with a helmet on and the motorcycle's dashboard on social media with the caption, "Two weeks since I got my baby, two weeks of bad weather off and on and still managed to put 1,000 km on her. Loving my Ryker Sport."

At 2:25 p.m. Thursday, she posted a self in a different motorcycle helmet with a caption, "beautiful day for a ride."

This just days after another fatal crash on about 20 kilometres north on the same highway.