Northern Ont. woman turns 100

A special birthday was celebrated at Red Oaks Villa in Sudbury Friday to go along with the seniors’ residence’s grand re-opening.

Helene Gaudette turned 100 years old and is first the resident in the history of the villa to reach that milestone.

Gaudette is from Warren, Ont. and her family told CTV News she is a seamstress, quilter, gardener and she greets every day with a positive attitude.

“My mother always put her family first. She always loves family celebrations. She loves to be surrounded by those who love her,” said her daughter Francine.

“She always leads a life where everything is so simple. She's always grateful as well for everything she has and everyone around her.”

Gaudette has a lot to be grateful for with nine children, 21 grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren and 5 great-great-grandchildren.

In addition to family, Greater Sudbury mayor Paul Lefebvre was also on hand to celebrate her centennial.

When CTV News asked Guadette what her secret for a long happy life is, she had this to say:

“Not exercising but doing my own work. I worked in the garden and I never did drink or smoke and I am very healthy.”