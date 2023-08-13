Northern Ont. youth works as 'ball boy' during professional tennis tournament in Toronto

When 14-year-old Anderson Clark of Timmins, Ont. got the call to join The National Bank Open’s ball crew, he says he saw it as a once in a lifetime opportunity.

The tournament runs Aug. 5 to Aug. 13.

“The other night I had the (Carlos) Alcaraz prime time match so that was sold out so you hear those points going on and the crowd is just going crazy," said Anderson.

“(Being) one of the closer people to the court watching that – it’s pretty cool"

Since last weekend, he has been on the court feeding balls to the players or picking up balls that go into the net, among other duties.

“Cause you’re so close to them you can kind of see what they’re going through and their emotions when you’re at the net," said Anderson.

"You could be holding the umbrella for them and maybe hear a bit of what they’re saying ... you get the behind the scenes of what they’re going through."

Clark told CTV News he finds working so closely with the professionals is inspiring.

“When you’re on court watching them, you kind of think more and more about the future and it would be awesome to be like be there one day and in their footsteps knowing that in the past I’d done that as a kid," said Anderson.

For now, he's living a dream come true which is also an exceptional experience for his father, Jonathan, who's been getting him to the court on time.

“It’s been amazing for me to be watching it on TV, watching him run around the TV or just in person,” said Jonathan.

“Just seeing his focus out there and seeing him fulfill kind of a massive dream of his."

Jonathan described his son as “completely star struck.”

"He’s … on cloud nine throughout this whole experience but as soon as he hits the court for a match he’s all business,” he said.

“He’s (Anderson) focused on the match and obviously that’s now allowed him to progress further in the week as well."

Over the last few years, Anderson has been learning how to play tennis as a member of the Timmins Tennis Club – even competing in some tournaments in Toronto.

Working as a ball boy this year, automatically gets him back in for next year's event if he wishes.

