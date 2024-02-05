Northern Ontario angler nets another monster muskie

While the conditions for ice fishing in northeastern Ontario this year have been less than ideal due to the mild temperatures, a Killarney-area angler managed to catch another monster muskie.

Jerry Burke was out on Georgian Bay on Sunday morning ice fishing for pike with his son when he caught a massive 52-inch muskellunge (Esox masquinongy) – often referred to as a muskie. The video above shows the catch and release.

Because Burke's intended target was northern pike, he said he was using small sucker minnows when the big fish hooked onto his line.

The 'big game' of the fishing world

On average, muskies range from 24-48 inches weighing 15-35 pounds.

"Any muskie over 50 inches is considered a true trophy," Destination Ontario said in an online article.

"The province's largest muskie weighed 65 pounds, measured 58 inches in length and stands as one of the biggest muskies ever caught."

The record was made in 1988 in Blackstone Harbour near Parry Sound.

"The muskie is a fish like no other … it is related to the northern pike, but the muskie is bigger, stronger and much more elusive," the provincial tourism group said.

"Called the 'fish of 10,000 casts,' fishing for muskie is often compared to hunting big game. You don't get a lot of chances to catch a big muskie, it takes time, patience and a great deal of expertise, but when it happens, the rewards are great."

Georgian Bay is said to have a lot of places for the predatory fish -- which is the second largest freshwater fish in Ontario – to hide.

Because muskies are not in season, Burke released the carnivorous fish back into the icy waters.

"Ice is about 10 to 12 inches on parts where I am on Georgian Bay, but really not good this year unless you're familiar with the ice conditions," he told CTV News in an online message.

Not his biggest or most impressive catch

Burke said his biggest muskie to date was 55.5 inches.

Two years ago, he earned a lot of attention online when a social media video showed him reeling in a pike that was being eaten by a 50-inch muskie.

Burke, one of the owners of the Mill Lake Lodge, also released that big catch back into the water with the 20-inch pike still in its mouth.

That video from 2022 is also above.

Muskie season is open in the Georgian Bay from the third Saturday in June to Dec. 15 and only sport licence holders may keep one of the species as long as it is larger than 137 cm (53 inches).

Last month, an eight-year-old boy from North Bay made the biggest catch of his life after reeling in a massive pike while ice fishing on Lake Nipissing.