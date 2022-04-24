Northern Ontario art and music festival releases half of lineup

'River and Sky; Arts in the Woods' is going to be back this summer and organizers are anticipating an even bigger event than the year before.

The annual arts and camping music festival has released the first half of its line-up, some of the headliners include Austra, Dilly Dally and the Pink Mountain Tops.

This year, they are hoping for more of a normal event with the province loosening restrictions around the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Last year, we had a lot of steps in place because there wasn't too many guidelines from the province, because we were right in the middle of the reopening plan sort of stage of things, so it was a bit weird," said Abigail Cassio, the festival's executive director.

Attendees in 2021 were rapid tested for COVID-19 at the entrance, there was limited capacity and strict protocols in place in hopes of keeping everyone safe.

Cassio said this year they're looking forward to more 'pre-pandemic' vibes.

"This year we're not going to have any vaccination requirements because it's a totally different game now," she said. "We have such a high vaccination rate in Canada, lots of people have theirs second and third doses, so we were more comfortable in not having to have that requirement."

Organizers though have planned for some certain protocol-type options for those more nervous about larger-scale events.

They have added a camping option to tickets in which that specific area has mandatory masking and they plan on having rapid testing available for those who would like one.

"We feel confident that we won't have to have capacity limits because we have such a large outdoor area to work with," she said.

River and Sky is typically held every July on the banks of the Sturgeon River, in Field, Ont. The not-for-profit event is going into its 14th year. More information about the festival can be found here.