Northern Ontario artist helps the people of Ukraine

A Sudbury artist, who has sculpted more than a dozen public monuments throughout Ontario and has work all over the world, is doing his part to help the people of Ukraine.

Tyler Fauvelle's latest creation is a sunflower medallion.

"I was horrified by the atrocities that were happening to the innocent people of Ukraine and I wanted to help in some small way," said Fauvelle. "So this medallion I created was just a way of showing my support."

Fauvelle designed, sculpted and cast the sunflower, the national flower of Ukraine.

"The position I decided to go, kinda' make it windswept but still defiantly standing to show the resilience of the Ukrainian people," he said.

'Stands for sun and power and joy'

The artist donates his time and the materials on each hand-finished piece. He teamed up with the Ukrainian Seniors Centre in Sudbury to sell them.

"It just stands for sun and power and joy and love and beauty and so we treasure it," said Sandra Sharko, president of the Ukrainian Seniors' Centre.

"But it was also a treasure when somebody as reputable at Tyler calls and says I have created two different sunflowers."

Each medallion sells for $50.

"We sold a bunch that are going to Niagara, we have got some in Orillia. A whole bunch in New Liskeard," said Fauvelle.

"A bunch of my family bought them, too. 'Cause like everybody -- anyone who is human right now -- I think everybody feels the pain of what's happening out there. And you know it's just nice to be able to feel like you are helping in some small way and show some kind of support and solidarity."

All proceeds are being donated to CUF, the Canada Ukraine Foundation based in Toronto.

Medallions can be purchased at the Ukrainian Seniors Centre or on the artist's website.