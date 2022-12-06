Northern Ontario athlete a step closer to her Olympic dream

Kristen Siermachesky can now let out a secret she has been keeping for the past three weeks. The 23-year-old rower from New Liskeard is one of only 30 athletes to be awarded funding and an accelerated path to the 2024 Paris Olympics.

It was announced on TSN this week when competitors were showcased at the RBC Training Ground National Competition. Siermachesky said it was an incredible experience to have Olympians cheering her on at the event.

“It’s like, no, we should be cheering you on, but really that’s what they’re looking for in this competition, to create these relationships,” she said.

“Five little competitions that you do, it’s about creating those relationships and connections with those Olympians along the way."

More than 1,500 athletes competed and Siermachesky recorded the top score among all females in endurance and the second-best result in strength.

The goal of the RBC Training Ground Program is to find the next generation of Canadian Olympians by testing them and pairing them with a sport that matches their scores.

“So you can go from a sport you thought you were good at to one that you’re excellent at," said Sam Effah, an RBC Olympian.

“I think to have that opportunity provided by a bank just to help that transition happen and push you to your Olympics goal and essentially connect with national sports organizations is amazing.”

Siermachesky lives and trains for her rowing in Vancouver and still has to make the senior national team.

“Right now I am lucky enough to be training around them all the time so I see their environment,” she said.

“I know a lot of the girls now. I’m slowly starting to create those connections and learn from them."

Siermachesky recently competed in the National Rowing Championships and next, she will be working towards making it to the Pan American Games and, she hopes, the Paris Olympics.